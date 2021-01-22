Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, MNST, KMB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 78,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 4,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) options are showing a volume of 16,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,900 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) options are showing a volume of 11,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

