Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, FE, DXCM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 79,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 30,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 23,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 18,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 3,391 contracts, representing approximately 339,100 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, FE options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.