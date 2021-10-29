Markets
WMT

Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, FE, DXCM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 79,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 30,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 23,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 18,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 3,391 contracts, representing approximately 339,100 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, FE options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT FE DXCM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular