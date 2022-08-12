Notable Friday Option Activity: WMT, ADBE, BR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 58,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 6,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 11,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) options are showing a volume of 2,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of BR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of BR. Below is a chart showing BR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
