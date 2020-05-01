Markets
WMGI

Notable Friday Option Activity: WMGI, UVV, LULU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wright Medical Group NV (Symbol: WMGI), where a total of 20,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of WMGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WMGI. Below is a chart showing WMGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) saw options trading volume of 1,112 contracts, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,114 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMGI options, UVV options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMGI UVV LULU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular