Notable Friday Option Activity: WMGI, UVV, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wright Medical Group NV (Symbol: WMGI), where a total of 20,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of WMGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WMGI. Below is a chart showing WMGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) saw options trading volume of 1,112 contracts, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,114 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMGI options, UVV options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

