Notable Friday Option Activity: WMGI, PXD, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wright Medical Group NV (Symbol: WMGI), where a total of 15,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of WMGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,200 underlying shares of WMGI. Below is a chart showing WMGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 5,750 contracts, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares or approximately 42% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 3,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMGI options, PXD options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

