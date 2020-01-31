Notable Friday Option Activity: WLK, EEFT, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total volume of 3,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 316,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) saw options trading volume of 2,387 contracts, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of EEFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of EEFT. Below is a chart showing EEFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 10,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,900 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WLK options, EEFT options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

