Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, SAM, DAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 4,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 754,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,689 contracts, representing approximately 168,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 61,792 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

