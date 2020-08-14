Markets
WHR

Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, KR, VIAC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 11,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 828,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 68,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 9,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 87,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, KR options, or VIAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR KR VIAC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular