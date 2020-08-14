Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, KR, VIAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 11,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 828,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 68,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 9,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 981,500 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 87,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

