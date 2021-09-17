Markets
WHR

Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, HUM, GM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 2,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 3,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 82,548 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 9,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, HUM options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR HUM GM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular