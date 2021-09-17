Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, HUM, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 2,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 3,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 82,548 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 9,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, HUM options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

