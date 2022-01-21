Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, HTA, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 4,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 535,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) saw options trading volume of 20,709 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of HTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 14,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HTA. Below is a chart showing HTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,822 contracts, representing approximately 182,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,300 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, HTA options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.