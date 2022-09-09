Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, FCX, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 3,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 611,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 75,028 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,600 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 10,622 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WHR options, FCX options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
