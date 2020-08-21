Notable Friday Option Activity: WHR, DIS, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 3,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 660,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 67,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 22,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, DIS options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.