Notable Friday Option Activity: WGO, SAM, HON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 5,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 556,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 791,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,700 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 687 contracts, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 51 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 18,383 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

