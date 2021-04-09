Markets
WGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: WGO, SAM, HON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 5,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 556,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 791,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,700 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 687 contracts, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 51 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 18,383 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, SAM options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WGO SAM HON

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular