Notable Friday Option Activity: WGO, BIIB, AXTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 3,365 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 336,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 497,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 11,316 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) saw options trading volume of 14,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, BIIB options, or AXTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

