Notable Friday Option Activity: WDAY, FL, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 9,920 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 992,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 8,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, FL options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

