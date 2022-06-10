Notable Friday Option Activity: WAB, EXPE, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), where a total of 3,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 784,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 15,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 24,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 1,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WAB options, EXPE options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

