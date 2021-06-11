Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: W, VKTX, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 6,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 679,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 5,067 contracts, representing approximately 506,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 32,402 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

