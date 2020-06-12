Notable Friday Option Activity: W, TIF, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 13,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) saw options trading volume of 17,148 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

