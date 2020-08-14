Notable Friday Option Activity: W, LILAK, HUBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 11,645 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) options are showing a volume of 4,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 429,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,800 underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,195 contracts, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, LILAK options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.