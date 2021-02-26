Markets
W

Notable Friday Option Activity: W, LB, USPH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 22,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 56,921 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) options are showing a volume of 815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of USPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares of USPH. Below is a chart showing USPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, LB options, or USPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

W LB USPH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest