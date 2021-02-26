Notable Friday Option Activity: W, LB, USPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 22,711 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 56,921 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) options are showing a volume of 815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of USPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares of USPH. Below is a chart showing USPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, LB options, or USPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

