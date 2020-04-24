Notable Friday Option Activity: W, EHTH, PRGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 28,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 5,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 579,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 6,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 657,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, EHTH options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

