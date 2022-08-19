Notable Friday Option Activity: W, DIS, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 31,614 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 102,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

