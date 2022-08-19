Markets
W

Notable Friday Option Activity: W, DIS, RH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 31,614 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 102,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, DIS options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDISRH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular