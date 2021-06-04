Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: VRTX, CZR, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 6,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 14,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular