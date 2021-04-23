Notable Friday Option Activity: VRM, HD, CREE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vroom Inc (Symbol: VRM), where a total of 11,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of VRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,700 underlying shares of VRM. Below is a chart showing VRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 30,466 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) options are showing a volume of 8,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,300 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

