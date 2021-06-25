Markets
VRAY

Notable Friday Option Activity: VRAY, GME, FSLR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY), where a total volume of 22,037 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 174.9% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,600 underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 157,029 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 165.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 6,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 30,041 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 159.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRAY options, GME options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRAY GME FSLR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular