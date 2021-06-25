Notable Friday Option Activity: VRAY, GME, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY), where a total volume of 22,037 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 174.9% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,600 underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 157,029 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 165.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 6,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 30,041 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 159.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRAY options, GME options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

