Notable Friday Option Activity: VNO, LUV, CHRW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), where a total of 8,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 813,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 53,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,400 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 8,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,200 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

