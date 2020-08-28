Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, HPQ, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 23,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 8,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,800 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 48,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 3,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 7,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 768,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, HPQ options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.