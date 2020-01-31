Markets
VLO

Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, EW, STX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 15,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 6,223 contracts, representing approximately 622,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 10,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, EW options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLO EW STX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular