Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, EW, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 15,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 6,223 contracts, representing approximately 622,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 10,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, EW options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

