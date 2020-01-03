Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, DAL, HAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 17,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 28,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 3,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 74,833 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 17,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular