Notable Friday Option Activity: VIAC, NVTA, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total volume of 72,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 18,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) options are showing a volume of 16,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,700 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 31,547 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

