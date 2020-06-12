Notable Friday Option Activity: VIAC, MDB, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total of 91,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 30,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 7,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

