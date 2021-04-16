Notable Friday Option Activity: VHC, OKTA, APPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC), where a total volume of 2,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 9,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 18,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,300 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VHC options, OKTA options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.