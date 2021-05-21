Notable Friday Option Activity: VFC, UHS, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 18,878 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) options are showing a volume of 4,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 12,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

