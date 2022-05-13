Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: VERU, FNKO, ONEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU), where a total volume of 164,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 9,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,900 underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO) saw options trading volume of 4,931 contracts, representing approximately 493,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM) saw options trading volume of 15,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

