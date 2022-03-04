Notable Friday Option Activity: V, SQ, SGRY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 44,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 129,078 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 7,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 2,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

