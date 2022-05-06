Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: V, COTY, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 34,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) options are showing a volume of 40,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 26,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 7,358 contracts, representing approximately 735,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

