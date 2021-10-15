Notable Friday Option Activity: UWMC, PACB, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), where a total volume of 27,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.6% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 9,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,900 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) saw options trading volume of 22,053 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 7,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,400 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 540,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 56,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UWMC options, PACB options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.