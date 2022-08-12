Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, REGN, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 364,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 2,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $535 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 25,696 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 3,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, REGN options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

