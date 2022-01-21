Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, NUE, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 5,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 549,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 20,000 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 109,040 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
