Markets
URI

Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, AXP, ADI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 273,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 14,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, AXP options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

URI AXP ADI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular