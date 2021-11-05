Notable Friday Option Activity: URI, AXP, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 273,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 14,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

