Notable Friday Option Activity: URBN, YETI, BZH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 18,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 148.7% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 11,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 3,062 contracts, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URBN options, YETI options, or BZH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

