Notable Friday Option Activity: UPS, VST, FHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 15,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 19,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI) saw options trading volume of 2,918 contracts, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of FHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of FHI. Below is a chart showing FHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

