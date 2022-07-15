Notable Friday Option Activity: UPS, PWR, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 12,969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 5,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 3,339 contracts, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, PWR options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
