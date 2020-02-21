Notable Friday Option Activity: UPS, JNJ, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 60,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 34,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 49,008 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 62,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 9,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, JNJ options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.