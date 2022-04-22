Notable Friday Option Activity: UNP, ZM, LRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 25,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 6,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,600 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 26,652 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) saw options trading volume of 3,942 contracts, representing approximately 394,200 underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNP options, ZM options, or LRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
