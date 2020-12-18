Notable Friday Option Activity: UNP, DGX, FTNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 11,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 5,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 4,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

