Notable Friday Option Activity: UNP, AMAT, MAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 12,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,400 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 29,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 7,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 8,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 849,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,200 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, AMAT options, or MAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

