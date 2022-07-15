Notable Friday Option Activity: UNIT, LEA, IONS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total of 9,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 903,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) options are showing a volume of 3,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of LEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,100 underlying shares of LEA. Below is a chart showing LEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) options are showing a volume of 4,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,600 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
