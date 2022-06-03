Notable Friday Option Activity: UNIT, GOEV, EA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total of 14,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.4% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV) options are showing a volume of 21,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of GOEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of GOEV. Below is a chart showing GOEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 28,101 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 6,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,300 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
