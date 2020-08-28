Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, PYPL, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 13,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 34,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 116,975 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 7,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

